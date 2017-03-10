Colleen Rowan Photo/Courtesy of The Catholic Spirit

Construction of the new St. John Church in Benwood, pictured, is almost complete.

By Colleen Rowan/Courtesy of The Catholic Spirit

BENWOOD—Shortly after fire destroyed the historic St. John Church in Benwood in March 2015, Bishop Michael J. Bransfield announced that the diocese would build a new church for the community.

“Because the good people of St. John Parish have lost this historic part of their community, I wanted to announce as soon as possible that a new church will be built for them,” Bishop Bransfield said in April 2015. “The diocese is committed to making sure that St. John Parish continues to have a place of worship for its parishioners and the entire Benwood community.”

Now, the new St. John’s is nearing completion. “It’s going to be beautiful,” Ken Staley, supervisor of Buildings and Properties for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, said as he stood in the main part of the church’s interior as construction work continued. The project is slated to be finished this summer.

Staley noted that the new church will include many parts of the old church that were salvaged after the fire. With seating for 150 parishioners, the new church will feature stained glass windows, statues and icons and smaller religious appointments from the old church. Recovered pieces of the face of the high altar of the old church, sections of which were scorched during the fire, will be encased and on display in the new church.

The new church is being built to the left of where the old St. John’s stood for 123 years. This now vacant plot of land will bear a tribute to the community’s beloved church in a special way, Staley said.

“The site of the original church is going to be a memorial garden, and there will be parts of the old church in that as well,” Staley said, “some of the stones that were on the outside of the church, a couple of the silver crosses that were on top of the old church’s exterior. It will be a peaceful area where people come in and reflect.”

Decorative limestone pieces that were on the front of the old church will be included in the garden, as well as the largest piece of the salvaged portion of the bell that was once housed atop the old church’s tower.

In addition to the new church, work continues on an adaptive reuse of a four-room building across the street from the new church, which will become a parish hall.

The St. John Church Committee was scheduled to take a tour of the construction site of the new church toward the end of February. The new St. John’s is being constructed by Trushel Construction Co. of Weirton; roofing by Mansuetto Roofing and Sheet Metal of Wheeling; and the architect is Victor Greco of the Mills Group in Wheeling.

The cornerstone of the original St. John Church was laid in 1875. After being destroyed by a storm, the church was rebuilt in 1892. There, the church stood until it was destroyed by the 2015 fire.