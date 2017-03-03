SISTERSVILLE, W.Va.—Wheeling Hospital and Sistersville General Hospital (SGH) have formed a partnership that will enhance and increase medical services in the Tyler County facility.

At the Feb. 27 Sistersville City Council meeting, it was announced that council, the SGH Board of Managers and the city’s Building Commission unanimously agreed to accept a proposal from Wheeling Hospital.

Wheeling Hospital personnel will work closely with SGH staff to bolster and augment existing services, as well as add new ones to ensure excellent patient care.

“We are very pleased SGH and city leaders have placed their trust in our ability to enhance SGH’s long-time commitment to providing its patients with the highest possible level of care. We understand the importance of having a home town hospital – one that can provide quality services to its patients,” said Wheeling Hospital CEO Ron Violi.

Violi explained that Wheeling Hospital’s philosophy is to help keep patients and their loved ones close to home.

“A hospital visit or stay can be stressful, and being able to receive quality care, close to home, eliminates the added stress and burden of traveling to a distant city,” noted Violi. “We look forward to working with SGH and the community to provide continuation of care for Sistersville and Tyler County.”

Wheeling Hospital is the region’s premier medical facility with many of its services recognized by national health care organizations as among the best in U.S., including its Schiffler Cancer Center and its Cardiac Catheterization Lab for its fast and effective treatment of heart attacks.

The hospital also operates Belmont Community Hospital in Bellaire, Ohio; Harrison Community Hospital in Cadiz, Ohio; the Bishop Joseph H. Hodges Continuous Care Center in Wheeling; the Howard Long Wellness Center in Wheeling; the Wheeling Clinic; and health care centers in Wellsburg and the Ohio towns of Colerain, Bellaire, Bridgeport, Powhatan Point, Shadyside and St. Clairsville.