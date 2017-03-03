WHEELING—Wheeling Hospital said the Feb. 17 opening of its ultra-modern Cardiac Catheterization Lab will enhance the hospital’s status as one of the nation’s top heart attack treatment centers.

The doors to the lab were opened during a news conference. The facility is nearly three times larger than its predecessor, built in 1978. Bishop Michael J. Bransfield blessed the lab sprinkling holy water throughout the facility.

In addition to chest pain and heart attack, the lab treats heart conditions such as atrial fibrillation, and also implants pacemakers and defibrillators. It also is used to diagnose and treat virtually a many other cardiovascular diseases.

“The procedures for addressing cardiac issues have changed tremendously since we opened our first lab 39 years ago. Today, we’re doing amazing things with the latest procedures and technology, all designed to improve and save lives. We’re so very proud of everyone who designed and built the lab and those who will treat patients there. They are among the best anywhere,” said hospital CEO Ron Violi.

Four of the interventional cardiologists and three of the cardiologists who work in the lab are ranked among the top 10 percent in the nation for their skills in treating chest pain and heart attack.

The lab features the new Siemen’s Artis zee angiography system, a fully digital system that features advanced technology in the form of flat-panel detectors, which enable physicians to obtain three-dimensional images in high resolution without the distortion common with conventional x-ray techniques. The flat detectors, made of amorphous silicon, not only enable physicians to visualize the finest blood vessels, they also help physicians see interventional devices, such as guide wires and catheters, in precise detail and from almost any angle.

The Artis zee is specially designed to provide patients with the lowest possible radiation dose. Minimizing radiation dosage is especially beneficial during angiographic procedures, which can be lengthy. The ergonomic design of the system also eliminates time-consuming and uncomfortable repositioning of the patient in the exam room, making the procedure faster and less stressful for the patient.

“The lab provides the latest in technology and is capable of treating nearly all cardiovascular diseases. This technology in the hands of our highly trained and experienced physicans and staff provides our region with the safest and best possible cardiovascular care,” explained Cardiac Imaging Manager Chris Coffield.

In recent years, interventional cardiologists at Wheeling Hospital have performed revolutionary procedures to remove blockage of coronary arteries and have implanted the newest devices to regulate heart beats.

“Wheeling Hospital’s administration, will the full support of our board of directors, constantly seeks the newest and best technology to enhance diagnosis and patient care. The new Cath Lab is just the latest example of these efforts. When we add new services, new technologies and provide medical specialists, patients do not have to leave the area for world-class care. Receiving that kind of care lifts a tremendous burden from the patient and their families knowing that care is here in Wheeling,” said the Most Rev. Michael J. Bransfield, Bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston.

“We are very proud of the new lab, as we are of the men and women who worked so hard to bring it to life, in addition to the staff who will be here day and night to improve the health of our area residents.”

Over the years, the hospital’s Cardiac Cath Lab consistently has earned numerous accreditations and certifications for its fast and effective treatment of chest pain and heart attack from such prestigious organizations as the American Heart Association (AHA) and the Society for Cardiovascular Patient Care.

The lab currently is an accredited AHA Mission: Lifeline Heart Attack Receiving Center and a Certified Chest Pain Center with PCI and Resuscitation.