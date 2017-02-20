Sister Susanne Klara Keszler, SAC

Sister Susanne Klara Keszler, a member of the Pallottine Missionary Sisters, died on February 7, 2017, at the age of 88, at St. Mary’s Convent Infirmary in Huntington. Sister Susanne was born on March 20, 1928, to Dezso and Matild “Ebrey” Keszler in Budapest, Hungary, the oldest of three children. In addition to her parents, her sister, Maria Keszler Dittman, preceded her in death. She is survived by her brother, Paul Keszler of Huntington; her brother-in-law, Richard Dittman of Newport News, Va.; and two nieces.

Susanne graduated from St. Mary’s in 1957 and she worked at St. Mary’s Hospital until February 2, 1963, when she entered the Pallottine Missionary Sisters in Huntington. She made her first profession of religious vows as a Pallottine Missionary Sister on August 15, 1965, and her final vows on August 15, 1971, at St. Mary’s Hospital Chapel in Huntington. Sister obtained her BSN at St. Louis University in St. Louis. During her nursing ministry she served at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, St. Joseph’s Hospital in Buckhannon and at Sacred Heart Hospital in Richwood. When she retired from nursing in 1983, she put her energies into theology and spirituality. She received her basic catechist certification in 1987. She studied theology at Wheeling College from 1988-90, and received her advanced catechist certification in 1992. She served as a pastoral minister at Marshall University Newman Center for five years. She then opened a House of Prayer in Ansted, where she engaged in a ministry of prayer, penance and hospitality in Southern West Virginia from 1991-2000. In 1994, she moved to Oak Hill, where she continued her prayer ministry until 2000.

The Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in the main chapel at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington. Burial followed at Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington.