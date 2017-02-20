FAIRMONT—Catholic Charities of West Virginia’s (CCWVa) Central Region is pleased to announce the 2017 Communities of Salt and Light Honorees: Joan Burns from St. Peter the Fisherman Parish in Fairmont, Ellen Condron of All Saints Parish in Bridgeport, Martha/Mary Ministry of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Stonewood and the Summer Home Repair Committee of the Catholic churches of Preston County.

The Central Region invites all to the Communities of Salt & Light Dinner, where honorees will be recognized for their commitment to improving the lives of their neighbors through service. The dinner will be held April 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Banquet Hall in Fairmont.

The Communities of Salt and Light Awards are given to two community members (individuals, couples or families) and a group (Catholic community group or business) whose gifts of time, talent and treasure exemplify social ministry in action.

Salt and Light honorees exemplify the teachings of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ document, “Communities of Salt and Light: Reflections on the Social Mission of the Parish.” Honorees are selected by the CCWVa Central Regional Advisory Council from nominations submitted by Catholic parishioners in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston’s Clarksburg Vicariate. CCWVa’s Central Region shares the same boundaries as the Clarksburg Vicariate.

Tickets to the awards dinner are $35 per person. There will be a live auction, silent auction and several drawings for prizes. Sponsorships for the event are available at varying levels and ads can be purchased for the program. Proceeds from the dinner support the programs and services of the Central Region of CCWVa.

For more information, or to order tickets, contact Alissa Wilmoth at awilmoth@ccwva.org, or (304)292-6597.