MORGANTOWN—Looking to deepen your faith? Join the Magnificat Chapter of Morgantown for another Inspirational Prayer Breakfast, which will be held March 4 at Lakeview Resort in Morgantown.

The inspirational speaker will be Lynn Marlin. Born and raised into a family dealing with alcoholism, Marlin will share her story of how God’s restorative love healed her physically and spiritually.

Magnificat is a ministry to Catholic women aimed at strengthening and sharing their faith.

The gathering will be held 9 a.m.- noon (doors open at 8:15 a.m.)

The cost is $20. Must register by Feb. 25. Register online at magnificatmorgan town.org or call (304) 296-8950. No tickets sold at the door.