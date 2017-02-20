Father Addison George Wright, PSS, was born on June 28, 1932, in Bridgeport, Conn., to Addison and Ann (nee Dowd) Wright. He had no siblings and both parents are deceased. Father Wright was a priest of the Diocese of Bridgeport, Conn., ordained on May 25, 1957. He was well known as a biblical scholar and fine teacher. For 40 years (1971-2011) he was an annual lecturer for the Ecumenical Scripture Workshop in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston. He was on the faculty of St. Mary’s Seminary & University from 1963-1968 and again from 1971-1981.

He returned to his family home in Trumbull, Conn., in 1981 to care for his ailing father and then retired there in 1999. For the past four months he had been living at Villa Olier, the Sulpician retirement community in Catonsville, Md. He died on January 31, 2017, at Villa Olier.

The Mass of Christian burial was February 6 in the chapel of St. Mary’s Seminary & University followed by interment in the Sulpician Cemetery, Catonsville.