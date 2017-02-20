WHEELING—Catholic Charities West Virginia’s (CCWVa) seventh annual Impressions of Hope Gala will again celebrate Mardi Gras Feb. 25.

The gala will be hosted by Bishop Michael J. Bransfield and will be held at Wheeling Park’s White Palace ballroom from 6-10 p.m. The event is presented by Bordas and Bordas, PLLC, the entertainment is sponsored by Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration, and WVU Medicine is sponsoring dessert. “We are grateful for our generous sponsors, events are an important part of our annual fundraising and they wouldn’t be possible without our sponsors,” said Mark Sliter, executive director of CCWVa. Proceeds will help support successful programs that assist families in meeting their basic needs and provide opportunities for families to become more self-sufficient.”

Returning to the gala will be The Company Band. “They were a big hit last year and really got the crowd dancing,” said Patricia Phillips, director of Development & Marketing for CCWVa. Chef Rocco Basil will also be returning and preparing a menu that includes a selection of Cajun food as well as Bananas Foster and more.

Reservations for the gala include happy hour, dinner, drinks and dancing; and the cost is $75 per person or $250 for a group of four.

The gala is one of CCWVa’s largest annual fundraisers. Funds raised through the gala will support the organization’s programs and services in the northern part of the state, which includes the Catholic Charities Neighborhood Center serving the Ohio Valley and basic needs assistance and case management services in Brooke and Hancock counties. It will also provide funding for statewide programs that serve children and the elderly.

Those who would like to attend the gala may register by calling (304) 905-9860, ext. 2024, or by visiting the CCWVa website at www.CatholicCharitiesWV.org.