Archbishop Lori Celebrates Red Mass in Wheeling

By Colleen Rowan In his celebration of the annual Red Mass at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling Jan. 28, Archbishop William E. Lori of Baltimore encouraged those gathered to take the Gospel to heart and allow the Lord to influence their hearts. Bishop Michael J. Bransfield was the designated concelebrant of the Mass with priests of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston concelebrating. At the beginning of the Mass, Bishop Bransfield welcomed members of the judiciary as well as state and local government officials and a group from Bishop Donahue High School in McMechen who gathered for the Mass.

Colleen Rowan Photo Archbishop William E. Lori of Baltimore processes into the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling for the Red Mass Jan. 28.

