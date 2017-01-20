By Colleen Rowan WEST VIRGINIA—The 2016 Catholic Sharing Appeal (CSA) surpassed its $1.7 million goal, raising more than $1.8 million. With the support of 4,787 donors across the diocese who contributed last year, the CSA will provide funding for diocesan ministries, Catholic education and Catholic Charities West Virginia (CCWVa). “We want to thank the pastors, first of all, for promoting the appeal,” said Krissie Benson, director of Development for the diocese, “and the appeal wouldn’t be successful without the donations of the parishioners.” The CSA continues to surpass its goal each year, Benson said, because of the support of pastors and parishes who continually find different ways to promote it each year. The parish share component also contributes to the CSA’s success, she said. “I think people see the benefits of the appeal and where the money has gone, and what it has helped them to do,” said Heidi Sforza, assistant director of Development. “They actually see the projects happening,” Benson said. “They are confident that their gift is going where it is intended. I also think that people are relating to the diocesan case as well.” That case includes diocesan ministries, which receives 17 percent of CSA funds; Catholic education, which receives 13 percent; and CCWVa, which receives 13 percent. Diocesan ministries funded through the CSA include: faith formation training; engaging youth through family nights, Camp Bosco and youth minister training; communications and technology with televised Mass and web resources; parish SOFT implementation; liturgical music ministry workshops; safe environment training; and upgrading archival equipment. Funded through the Catholic education portion are school-based health programs; the FIRE program, which supports students with disabilities; professional development and technical training for teachers; Think Through Math online resource; tuition assistance for students; and camp Magis transportation costs. For CCWVa, funding is directed to preferential option for the poor, justice for the innocent and vulnerable and “Share Our Greatest Hope” program. The theme of the 2016 CSA was “Opening the Doors of His Mercy” reflecting the Year of Mercy declared by Pope Francis. The top 10 parishes/missions that raised the most funds are: 1) St. Francis de Sales Parish, Morgantown; 2) St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Wheeling; 3) St. Jude Parish, Glen Dale; 4) St. Joseph Parish, Huntington; 5) Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, Charleston; 6) St. James the Greater Parish, Charles Town; 7) Cathedral of St. Joseph, Wheeling; 8) St. Luke the Evangelist Parish, Cheat Lake; 9) St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Weirton; and 10) St. Mary Parish, Star City. The top 10 parishes/missions to surpass their goal by percentage are: 1) St. Jude Parish, Glen Dale; 2) St. Joseph Parish, Proctor; 3) St. John Neumann Parish, Marlinton; 4) St. Francis de Sales Parish, Morgantown; 5) St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Wheeling; 6) Cathedral of St. Joseph, Wheeling; 7) St. Edmund Parish, Man; 8) St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Franklin; 9) St. Luke the Evangelist Parish, Cheat Lake; and 10) Our Lady of the Hills Parish, Elkview. Noting that the CSA has helped his parish to fund many projects through the parish share, Msgr. Anthony Cincinnati, S.T.D.,V.E., pastor of St. Francis de Sales Parish in Morgantown—which raised the most funds for the appeal—thanked his parishioners for their generosity. “I commend the tremendous sense of stewardship demonstrated by our parishioners in being actively engaged in the CSA 2016,” Msgr. Cincinnati said. “The diocesan church benefits from the funds raised around our state but our parish is clearly the winner in that we are using the money collected to address our past indebtedness. The future of our parish family is brighter because past obligations are being met. Our people have responded beautifully and I am so proud of them! I remain grateful to Bishop Bransfield in giving our parishes the opportunity to help themselves at the same time as responding to the needs of the diocesan church. The CSA has been a blessing for us at St. Francis de Sales in Morgantown.” More information about the CSA may be found at www.dwc.org/CSA.