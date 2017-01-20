Courtesy Photo Bishop Michael J. Bransfield and Colleen Hoyer, principal of Charleston Catholic High School, are pictured during the bishop’s tour of the construction of the school’s new wing Jan. 11.

By Colleen Rowan CHARLESTON—Charleston Catholic High School will have a new wing, thanks in part to an alumna donation of more than $1.5 million that got the project off the ground. The donation came from Margaret Krupa, who attended the school in the early 1950s and now lives out of state. “We are so incredibly grateful to Mrs. Krupa for her dedication to Charleston Catholic,” Hoyer said. “She has been supportive of us over the years, and to give us this opportunity to grow is such a tremendous gift. We are very thankful and appreciative of her support.” Preliminary plans for the $4 million project began in July, and construction started in October. The school is now in the midst of fundraising for the project, having raised almost $2 million so far. Additional donations have come from a variety of sources in the community and from alumni. Hoyer said that the project will bring a much-needed addition for Charleston Catholic, which has an enrollment of 424 students this year in grades six through 12. The school increased enrollment this year and is up by 15 students from last year. The project includes the addition of a fourth floor to the section of the school that was added in 1994. This new fourth floor will be the new home of the sixth-grade, which will have three new classrooms. “So this will be the sixth-grade wing of the building,” Hoyer said. The fourth floor will also feature a chapel, which will also be used as a multipurpose gathering space with a capacity for 200 people. “That will allow us to gather either the whole high school or the whole middle school for events,” Hoyer said. “We’d like to use that for our grade-level and class Masses. It will also give use the opportunity to have speakers and seminars. We currently do not have a venue in the school building that can house such events.” The new addition will also include a Blessed Sacrament chapel and a few offices. Bishop Michael J. Bransfield visited the school and joined Hoyer and construction supervisors for a tour of the site Jan. 11. “I’m very excited that the bishop was able to tour the construction work and see the progress,” Hoyer said. Those who would like to make a donation to support the project may do so by calling the school at (304) 342-8415.