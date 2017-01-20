Archbishop Lori of Baltimore to Celebrate Red Mass in Wheeling

WHEELING—Archbishop William E. Lori of Baltimore will be the celebrant and homilist for the ninth annual Red Mass at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling at 6 p.m. Jan. 28. Bishop Michael J. Bransfield will be the designated concelebrant and priests of the diocese will be concelebrating. The Red Mass is celebrated to invoke God’s blessing and guidance on those who work in the administration of justice. Members of the judiciary as well as state and local government officials will be in attendance. The Red Mass has been celebrated annually at the Cathedral of St. Joseph since 2009. William Edward Lori, S.T.D., was born in Louisville, K.Y., in 1951. He obtained a Bachelor’s Degree from the Seminary of Saint Pius X in Erlanger, K.Y., in 1973, and a Master’s Degree from Mount Saint Mary’s Seminary in Emmitsburg, Md., in 1977. In 1982, Archbishop Lori received his Doctorate in Sacred Theology (S.T.D.) from The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. Archbishop Lori was ordained to the priesthood for the Archdiocese of Washington by His Eminence William Cardinal Baum in 1977 in Saint Matthew Cathedral in Washington, D.C. His first assignment was as Associate Pastor of Saint Joseph Parish in Landover, Md.. Thereafter, he served as Secretary to James Cardinal Hickey, Chancellor, Moderator of the Curia, and Vicar General. In 1995, Archbishop Lori was ordained to the episcopate as Auxiliary Bishop of Washington. Archbishop Lori is Chancellor and Chairman of the Board of St. Mary’s Seminary and University in Baltimore, Chancellor of Mount St. Mary’s Seminary, and past Chairman of the Board of Trustees of The Catholic University of America. Archbishop Lori is the former Chairman and current member of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ (USCCB) Committee on Doctrine, Chairman of the USCCB Ad Hoc Committee on Universities and Colleges, a member of the USCCB Committee on Pro-Life Activities, and the USCCB Ad Hoc Committee for the Defense of Marriage. In 2002, Archbishop Lori was appointed to the USCCB Ad Hoc Committee on Sexual Abuse. He was instrumental in drafting the landmark Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People. On Sept. 29, 2011, New York Archbishop Timothy M. Dolan, president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) appointed Archbishop Lori the chair of a newly formed Ad Hoc Committee for Religious Liberty to address growing concerns over the erosion of freedom of religion in America. In March 2012, Archbishop Lori’s Committee issued Our First, Most Cherished Liberty, a comprehensive statement of the U.S. bishops on religious liberty. On March 20, 2012, Pope Benedict XVI named the Most Rev. William E. Lori the 16th Archbishop of Baltimore. The Mass of installation occurred at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen in Baltimore on May 16, 2012. For the celebration of the Red Mass, the celebrant and concelebrants wear red vestments representing the tongues of fire that symbolize the Holy Spirit. Concelebrating the Mass will be Msgr. Frederick P. Annie, V.G.; Msgr. Kevin M. Quirk, J.C.D., J.V., rector of the cathedral; as well as other diocesan priests.