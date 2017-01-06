BUCKHANNON—SoulCore classes are now being offered at Holy Rosary Parish in Buckhannon and St. Patrick Parish in Weston. This is a contemporary core workout that pairs exercise with the prayers of the rosary. Rachel Weber, a member of Holy Rosary, will be teaching classes on the first and third Thursdays of every month at 6 p.m. in the St. Patrick School cafeteria in Weston; and on the second and fourth Thursdays of every month at 6 p.m. at Holy Rosary’s Marist Hall. Weber said that SoulCore is not yoga, nor are yoga poses referenced at any time. It is a new movement that consists of core strengthening and isometric exercises. It is a sensory experience that combines candlelight, music, reflection, and movement to nourish body, mind and soul and to encourage deeper meditation of the mysteries of the rosary. “The workouts are typically 55-60 minutes long and involve a combination of core exercises, stretching, and overall strengthening of the entire body,” Weber said. “You do not need to know the rosary to participate, and it is a wonderful way to learn the rosary.” During the workout, each mystery will be announced, a scripture verse read, and a reflection on the mystery. Weber will then recite the first part of each prayer aloud to guide you through the workout, and the second part of every prayer is said in silence. “If you do not know the prayer, you can reflect on the mysteries until you learn the prayer,” Weber said. “This structure allows participants to be reflective in the prayers and to go deeper in their meditation.” Because spiritual fitness through prayer is the main focus of the SoulCore workout, there is no specific fitness level required, Weber said. “All exercises are simply invitations and it is very important to honor your body,” she said. “Rest and exercise modification are encouraged if the work is too intense. The prayers are the focus of this workout and the exercises are simply to enhance the prayer experience. The strength and endurance will come over time.” If any parish would like to set up a class or a retreat or would like to offer this as part of their schedule, or for more information about the program, contact Weber at rachelf weber@yahoo.com. More information can also be found on the program’s website at www.soulcore.com.