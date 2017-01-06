By Colleen Rowan

WHEELING—Tammy J. Flippo was recently named formation associate for the diocesan Department of Formation & Mission. She began in the position in late November and will soon be traveling to the vicariates to meet with catechists and others in formation in parishes. “I am grateful to be here and to serve in this capacity,” she said. “…As Catholic Christians, we are to be the light of Christ to others and, through us, they learn what we believe. I hope to continue to form myself to be the best that I can be in teaching our faith, sharing our faith with others. … I love my faith. Evangelization is very important to me.” This month, Flippo will begin her visits to the vicariates to meet with catechists, pastoral associates and others who serve in formation in the parishes. “I will be going around to different vicariates and having a meet and greet, allowing us an opportunity to start the process of building relationships with each other, hearing about what some of their needs are and finding out ways that I can assist them in passing on the faith to others,” Flippo said. Moving forward, she said, training for catechists is planned. However, she said the department is in the early stages of looking at the Catechist Certification Process at this time and, once that is in place, she will start working with catechists to continue formation. Flippo is a graduate of Auburn University, where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts in architecture; Christian Brothers University in Memphis, Tenn., where she received a Master of Arts in teaching; and St. Meinrad Seminary and Graduate School of Theology, where she received a Master of Arts in theology. From 2012 until taking on her current position with the diocese, she served as pastoral associate and director of faith formation and RCIA at a parish in Louisville, Ky. From 2005 to 2012 she was a high school and middle school instructor and, prior to that, she was a senior design architect. “I also hope to bring to my ministry with our diocese my strong formation obtained at St. Meinrad Archabbey’s School of Theology program,” Flippo said. “It is a Benedictine monastic community that places strong emphasis on hospitality (treating everyone as guest), and living their motto of “Ora et labora” (prayer and work). Note that prayer comes first and is the most important work which is then woven into all other areas of our lives, including works. Prayer is a very important part of my ministry—and my work is a ministry—and thus, this formation, discovered and fulfilled at St. Meinrad, I hope to carry to other places that I visit.”