WEST VIRGINIA—Catholic Charities West Virginia’s (CCWVa) Migration and Refugee Services is part of a new collaboration of organizations working together in their efforts to combat human trafficking in West Virginia. The Human Trafficking/Civil Rights Task Force of the State Police/U.S. Attorneys Offices is a coalition of government and law enforcement agencies, nonprofit organizations, social service providers and other interested parties. The task force is working to improve the statewide response to human trafficking. “Our goal is to educate, train and raise awareness of the prevalence of human trafficking in today’s society, and particularly how we are addressing these needs in the state of West Virginia,” said Wuela Heceta, Human Trafficking Task Force coordinator. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, human trafficking involves the recruitment, harboring, transportation, provision or obtaining of a person for the purposes of forced labor or sexual exploitation through means of force, fraud or coercion. The newly formed West Virginia task force is identifying available services, compiling resources, providing training and raising awareness of human trafficking. Heceta said the task force is taking a survivor centered approach. She said the group will work together to identify, protect and stabilize trafficking survivors, as well as prepare for the investigation and successful prosecution of these trafficking crimes. “We want to provide as much help as we can for survivors of human trafficking, which is a growing problem in West Virginia,” said Elizabeth Ramsey, CCWVa refugee case manager/outreach worker. “This task force is forming a broad network of resources, and working to get systems in place to help recognize and support survivors of human trafficking.” For more information on efforts or other programs offered by CCWVa, visit the organization’s website at www.catholic charitieswv.org