Bishop Blesses New Renovations at Notre Dame High School, Clarksburg

Bishop Michael J. Bransfield blesses the newly renovated gymnasium at Notre Dame High School in Clarksburg Dec. 16. Colleen Rowan Photo

By Colleen Rowan CLARKSBURG—Just before Christmas, Notre Dame High School in Clarksburg welcomed Bishop Michael J. Bransfield to its newly renovated gymnasium and school. A new roof and windows for the entire building and a complete renovation of the gymnasium was executed during 2016. “First, I would like to thank Bishop Bransfield for making this project possible,” said Dr. Carroll Morrison, principal of Notre Dame. “His matching grant through the Year of Mercy afforded us $300,000 toward the gym renovation, the new roof and the new windows. I would also like to thank all of the donors. We had tremendous support from our alumni, parents and friends who all contributed in such a generous way to make this project possible.” With students from Notre Dame and neighboring St. Mary Central School gathered, the bishop blessed the new gym. The bishop expressed his joy at being at the school that day, and he commended the school community for its commitment to the project and dedication to Notre Dame. He then toured the school’s new Mathematics Lab, which he also blessed. School officials announced that the campaign to raise funds for the gymnasium/building improvements topped the $750,000 mark at the end of 2016. The goal for the campaign is $920,000. Funds committed to the project are $861,000 of which $768,000 has been collected. Although the work is finished the campaign continues and donations are still being accepted and are very much welcomed, school officials said. To celebrate the new renovations, the school also held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the gymnasium Dec. 10 before the boys basketball team’s first home game against fellow Catholic school, Madonna High School in Weirton.