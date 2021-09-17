By Colleen Rowan

There are still two Sundays left for the Catholic faithful of West Virginia to join in the Diocesan Pilgrimage for the Year of St. Joseph. The pilgrimage began on Sept. 12 after an invitation from Bishop Mark E. Brennan to make a pilgrimage on the second Sunday of the month from September to November to churches in the diocese named in honor of the foster father of Our Lord Jesus. The designated churches for the pilgrimage are: the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling, St. Joseph Parish in Martinsburg, and St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Weirton. The remaining Sunday pilgrimage dates are Oct. 10 and Nov. 14. “These three churches were chosen because they are major parishes within the diocese and are spread out across West Virginia,” said Bernadette McMasters Kime, director of the Office of Worship and Sacraments. “The cathedral was chosen because it is the mother church of the diocese. If anyone has not been to the cathedral, it is a trip worth considering. Not only is it an architectural wonder, it is also a symbol of our unity as a diocese.” In celebrating the cathedral’s 95th anniversary in April, Bishop Brennan said that Archbishop John J. Swint wanted the cathe-dral to be “symbolic of all the Catholic Church stands for” in West Virginia. “We thank Archbishop Swint and all who collaborated with him for giving us such a splendid cathedral church—the mother church of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston. … Its lofty height and colorful art inspire us to reach higher and to frequent the sacraments and imitate the saints whose images adorn these walls.” The book “Faith in the Mountains: A History of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston,” offers the following account of the cathedral’s history: When the Diocese of Wheeling was created in 1850, St. James Church in Wheeling became the cathedral parish. The name of the parish was officially changed to St. Joseph in 1872. The new cathedral, built entirely of Indiana limestone in the Lombard Romanesque style, was completed and consecrated by Archbishop Swint on April 21, 1926. The cathedral is renowned for its beauty, stained glass, art, and imagery especially its illuminating rose window, majestic dome, and awe-inspiring Triumphant Christ mural.

In Martinsburg, Father Tom Gallagher said it is an honor for his parish of St. Joseph’s to be named an official site for the diocesan pilgrimage. He invites all of the faithful to join the people of the parish in prayer, asking for the intercession of the patron of the Catholic Church and the diocese. An intercession needed now more than ever, Father Gallagher said. “In the midst of the turmoil that we have experienced in our lives with our nation, state, and diocese, the words ‘Go to Joseph’ resound loud and clear,” Father Gallagher said. “While St. Joseph is a man of few words—none in the Bible, to be exact—his patronage and assistance speaks volumes. As St. Joseph was entrusted with the care and safety of the Holy Family, I believe his care and watchful protection for us is nonetheless. Now more than ever is it needed to renew our trust in the power of St. Joseph to lead us safely to his son, Jesus, and the Blessed Mother. On behalf of St. Joseph Parish in Martinsburg I would like to invite you to visit our church, join us for the celebration of the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass, seeking the intercession and assistance of our great patron!” According to “Faith in The Mountains,” the construction of St. Joseph Church was completed in 1860 and dedicated to St. Joseph. Not long after, the church was used as the headquarters for Union forces during the Civil War, with the main floor serving as a hospital and the basement as a stable for the soldiers’ horses, according to the book. Parishioners are ready to welcome pilgrims to their historic church.

In announcing the pilgrimage last month, the diocese noted that those who visit a pilgrimage site will gain a plenary indulgency (under the usual conditions: sacramental confession, reception of holy Communion, prayer for the intentions of the pope, and total detachment from all sin, including venial sin). The third diocesan pilgrimage church is St. Joseph the Worker in Weirton. “We are excited … to welcome all pilgrims,” said Very Rev. Dennis R. Schuelkens, Jr., pastor of the parish. “Please come and join us for the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass and enjoy the plenary indulgence that Bishop Brennan has designated for all pilgrims during the Year of St. Joseph. May God bless you all and give you safe travels.” Father Schuelkens said the parish’s principle Mass is at 11 a.m. on Sundays, but there is also a 4 p.m. Mass on Saturday, and additional Masses on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. St. Joseph the Worker Church was founded in 1957 to serve the growing number of Catholics in Weirton, according to “Faith in the Mountains.” The church stands at the center of a welcoming campus of Catholic faith with Madonna High School and St. Joseph the Worker Grade School. The church also has the Communion of Saints Adoration Chapel, which sees roughly 250 adorers from the tri-state area every week. In addition to the three churches designated for the diocesan pilgrimage, there are a number of other churches in the diocese named for St. Joseph which the faithful could add to their pilgrimage. The oldest church in the diocese is St. Joseph Mission in Proctor, built in 1856. The church is part of the parish cluster with St. Vincent de Paul Parish in New Martinsville, Mater Dolorosa Parish in Paden City, and Holy Rosary Mission in Sistersville. The cluster is planning a pilgrimage to St. Joseph Mission on Sunday, Oct. 17, with the pastor, Msgr. Kevin M. Quirk. The program for the day involves swapping the cluster Mass schedule so that the St. Joseph Mass that Sunday is 12:30 p.m. followed by the Litany of St. Joseph, tours of the historic church, and a luncheon in the parish hall. RSVPs are necessary in order to have a count of attendees. Call (304) 455-3555 to RSVP. In the spring, St. Joseph Parish in Huntington will host an event for the Year of St. Joseph as well. The diocese also has St. Joseph chapels in Mason (Mason County), Pennsboro (Ritchie County), and Whitesville (Boone County). The Catholic Church has a rich history of making pilgrimages to holy sites and during the Year of St. Joseph, Pope Francis and Bishop Brennan encourage the faithful to visit places dedicated under the patronage of St. Joseph, Kime said. The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, she said, is a great place to do that. “Throughout the state of West Virginia we are blessed with parishes, missions, chapels … all named for St. Joseph,” Kime said. “They each have their own unique histories, characteristics and architectural styles. That is why everyone should try to make a trip to one that they have never visited before. This is also a way to unite us as a diocesan church. Along the way, you will have the opportunity to meet other brothers and sisters in Christ and perhaps form lasting friendships.” In opening the Year of St. Joseph for the diocese in March, Bishop Brennan encouraged all to pray for the intercession of the diocese’s patron and said that everyone can find in him a model of loving service to others. The bishop said, “We must pray to St. Joseph, that indispensable man in God’s plan, to intercede for us that we may have the wisdom and the courage to continue our pilgrimage of faith and become more effective agents of God’s integrity, justice, and peace.”