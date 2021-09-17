Courtesy Photo On the morning of Sept. 11, the Knights of Columbus Honor Guard from Assembly 1185 and Boy Scout Troop 5 hold a 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony in front of St. Michael Parish School in Wheeling. After an opening prayer led by Father Joseph Wiley, Council 504 chaplain, and with the honor guard standing by, the troops raised the flag and then lowered it back down to half staff in memory of those who lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks 20 years ago. The National Anthem was performed on bagpipes by Knights of Columbus State Treasurer Brian Gordon’s son, Zac.