Bishop Mark E. Brennan has made public the following appointments:

Very Rev. John S. Ledford, V.F., is appointed pastor of St. John Parish in Benwood and St. James Parish in McMechen, effective September 1, 2021. This appointment is in addition to his current assignment as pastor of St. Jude Parish in Glen Dale and does not change his place of residence.

Father Nye “Joseph” Wiley is appointed parochial vicar of St. Alphonsus Parish in Wheeling with residence at the parish rectory, effective September 14, 2021. St. Alphonsus Parish will be under the administration of the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling. This appointment is in addition to his current assignment as chaplain to Central Catholic High School in Wheeling.

In consultation with Very Rev. Father Battula Jaya Raj, H.G.N., provincial superior of the St. John Paul II Province of the Heralds of Good News, Father Narisetti Sateesh, H.G.N., is appointed vice rector of the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling with residence at the cathedral rectory, effective September 1, 2021.

In consultation with Very Rev. Father Battula Jaya Raj, H.G.N., provincial superior of the St. John Paul II Province of the Heralds of Good News, Father Laladi Pradeep Kumar, H.G.N., is appointed parochial vicar of Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Huntington and St. Stephen Parish in Ona with residence at the parish rectory in Ona, effective September 1, 2021.

In consultation with Very Rev. Father Battula Jaya Raj, H.G.N., provincial superior of the St. John Paul II Province of the Heralds of Good News, Father Mallela Praveen Kumar, H.G.N., is appointed parochial vicar of St. Joseph Parish in Martinsburg with residence at the parish rectory, effective September 1, 2021.

In consultation with Very Rev. Dr. Joby Kavungal, R.C.J., provincial superior of the St. Thomas Quasi Province of the Rogationists Fathers in India, Father Doney Palakuzhayil, R.C.J., is appointed parochial vicar of St. John Parish in Benwood and St. James Parish in McMechen with residence at the parish rectory in McMechen, effective September 1, 2021.

Father Jose Mauricio Henriquez is appointed parochial vicar of St. Mary Parish in Morgantown with residence at the parish rectory, effective September 1, 2021. He is also appointed chaplain of J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

Father Biju Parampil is appointed administrator of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Logan, St. Edmund Chapel in Man, and Sacred Heart Parish in Williamson with residence at the parish rectory in Logan, effective September 19, 2021.