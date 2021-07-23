Obituary Sister Mary Brendan Conlon, OSU

Ursuline Sister Mary Brendan Conlon, 93, died on July 16, 2021, at Nazareth Home- Clifton. Born in Cumberland, Maryland, and named Mary Catherine, she entered the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville in 1946 after her 1945 graduation from the former Ursuline Academy in Cumberland. Sister Mary Brendan founded Christian Help, Inc. in Mingo County, West Virginia, in 1994, and served that ministry to the needy until her retirement in 2010. In recognition of her work at Christian Help, the Jenco Foundation in 2006 awarded her the Community Leader Initiative Award for her “visionary leadership in Appalachia.” In 2008 the Catholic Committee of Appalachia awarded her the Bishop Sullivan Award for “26 years of working for the voiceless and economically poor of Appalachia.” In 2009 she was the recipient of the Dr. William and Budd Bell Award from the Community Transportation Association of America for establishing accessible transportation “to seniors and low-income residents of Mingo County.” [Mingo County had no public transportation system.] Before her service in Mingo County, she was a teacher in schools in Louisville, Kentucky; Omaha, Nebraska, and Morgantown, West Virginia. In 1982 she succeeded Ursuline Sister of Louisville Thecla Shiel as director of Christian Help, Inc., in Morgantown. She also served as a campus minister at West Virginia University’s St. John Parish and on the faculty of Saint Francis de Sales School in Morgantown. In the late 1980s, Sister was a Witness of Peace delegate in Managua, Nicaragua, Central America, for eight months. She also took part in many protests for justice and peace, including civil disobedience, both in Washington, D.C. and at the annual gathering of several thousand people at Fort Benning, Georgia, a movement committed to the closing of the School of the Americas. Sister Brendan also served her Ursuline Sisters in leadership from 1968 to 1970, and as director of communication from 1969 to 1971. In retirement, she volunteered at several social agencies in Louisville. Sister Brendan earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in English from Creighton University, Omaha, Nebraska, and a master’s in theology from Wheeling University; and studied at Marquette University, Milwaukee; Duquesne University, Pittsburgh; the University of Iowa and Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington. Sister Brendan is survived by several nieces and nephews, as well as her community of Ursuline Sisters and Associates.