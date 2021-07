Kids are enjoying summer fun while growing in their Catholic faith at Camp Carlo in Huttonsville this summer. On this page are images of their time at the camp. This week, July 11-17, the camp will welcome rising freshmen to seniors in high school. The following week, July 18-24, the camp has a “catch all week” for kids in third to 12th grade (camp is full). Rates have been reduced to $100. For more information, visit campcarlowv.org. Courtesy Photos