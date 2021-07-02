Diocese Unveils Intentional Growth Plan for Catholic Schools

By Colleen Rowan WHEELING—The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston and its Catholic schools have unveiled their strategic plan, an undertaking designed to ensure the viability and success of the schools in the future. With its official title of “Intentional Growth Planning for Our Catholic Schools of West Virginia 2021–2024,” the plan was presented in document form to principals near the end of June and will be officially published and distributed in August at the start of the new school year. Included is a letter from Bishop Mark E. Brennan in which he shares: “Having received a Catholic education during my high school years, I know personally, the value of that experience. I hope not only to maintain but to strengthen the Catholic schools of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston so that many young people today may derive from their experience the benefits that I received. The Intentional Growth Plan should help you take part in that effort.” Also included in the document is a letter from Catholic Schools Superintendent Mary Ann Deschaine as well as outlines of the develop-ment and implementation of the effort. Work began almost two years ago and continued through the COVID- 19 pandemic, Deschaine said, by dedicated representatives from all facets of Catholic education working together to produce the final product. “The plan represents all of our 24 schools and the needs of the diocese’s Catholic schools as a whole,” she said. “For us to do what we had to do during a pandemic was really challenging but our principals, the Intentional Growth Planning committees, school advisory councils, supporting parishes, and the pastors were so collaborative on all this that we were able to meet objectives and create something that is really good.” In a description of how the plan was developed, the document states: “We are committed in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston (DWC) to provide exceptional Catholic schools with strong academics, while nurturing responsibility, accountability, citizenship, and empathy. Our preschool through grade 12 focus is to encourage individual and critical thinking, deepen faith, build self-esteem, and develop a sound moral foundation unapologetically rooted in our Catholic faith.” Prominent in the plan are four pillars for the schools to focus upon. They are: Mission and Catholic Identity; Governance and Leadership; Academic Excellence; and Operational Vitality. Deschaine described the project as “a bottom-up process” that began with a building level as individual schools first looked at the four pillars and then created their own plans based on academic, survey, and internal sources data they collected. “They built a building-level plan that incorporated all of the pillars,” Deschaine said, “and they worked with their local-level team.” According to the outline of the development of the effort, each individual school’s plan drew upon the National Standards and Benchmarks for Effective Catholic Elementary and Secondary Schools (NSBECS). Once individual school plans were finalized, focus shifted to the development of the Intentional Growth Plan for diocesan schools as a whole. The diocesan plan incorporates attributes of the individual school plans along with the outline of pillars and standards of the NSBECS. The development process began with the principals assessing everything at hand. “We broke our principals into four separate pillar groups, and they looked at each of the 24 plans, looked for trend data and supporting documentation and came out with critical issues that were common to those plans in that specific pillar,” Deschaine said. “They then developed goals based upon each of those pillars. ”For example, the first goal under Pillar I of Mission and Catholic Identity, is “Review and update current DWC Religious Education Certification Policy.” This goal is under the first of four standards under Pillar I which states: “An excellent Catholic school is guided and driven by a clearly communicated mission that embraces a Catholic identity rooted in gospel values, centered on the Eucharist, and committed to faith formation, academic excellence and service.” In all there are 13 standards dispersed throughout the four pillars. Each pillar also includes a Measure of Success under each standard. For Pillar I, Standard I, the Measure of Success states: “By 2024, DWC Catholic schools will review, revise, and implement a Religious Education Certification protocol.” According to the plan, each goal has been assigned a target completion date between Dec. 31 of this year and Dec. 31, 2024. However, progress will be constantly monitored, and modifications implemented when needed. “With any type of growth plan, we evaluate annually,” Deschaine said, and as objectives are met, needed amendments can be made. “So, it is a living document,” she said, one which aims to guide Catholic schools to a strong and prosperous future. The document also states that this growth process is also part of ongoing accreditation through Cognia, a national accrediting organization. The plan further states, “It is our priority to continually improve Catholic education in every school across the dio-cese.” The diocese’s Catholic schools are located all over West Virginia. Its secondary schools are Central Catholic High School in Wheeling, Charleston Catholic High School, Madonna High School in Weirton, Notre Dame High School in Clarksburg, Parkersburg Catholic High School, and St. Joseph Central Catholic High School in Huntington. The diocese has 18 Catholic elementary and grade schools. In Wheeling are Corpus Christi School, Our Lady of Peace School, St. Michael Parish School, and St. Vincent de Paul Parish School. Weirton is home to St. Joseph the Worker Grade School and St. Paul School. In the south are Sacred Heart Grade School in Charleston, St. Francis of Assisi School in St. Albans, Our Lady of Fatima Parish School and St. Joseph Catholic School in Huntington, SS. Peter and Paul Catholic School in Oak Hill, and St. Francis de Sales School in Beckley. In the Central Region of the state through the I-79 corridor are St. Francis de Sales Central Catholic School in Morgan- town, Fairmont Catholic Grade School, St. Mary Central School in Clarksburg, and St. Patrick School in Weston. The Central Region is also home to Parkers-burg Catholic Elementary School, while the Eastern Panhandle provides Catholic education at St. Joseph School in Martinsburg. For contact information for all of the diocese’s Catholic schools, visit wvcatholicschools.org/our-schools/.

